Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.17 and last traded at $42.50. 61,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,965,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Get Novavax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 2.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Novavax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.