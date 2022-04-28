Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 103,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,093. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

