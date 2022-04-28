Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Cowen currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.20.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $107.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

