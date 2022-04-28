Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 747,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 152,901 shares.The stock last traded at $11.26 and had previously closed at $4.42.

About Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

