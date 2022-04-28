NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 40,150 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $101,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 277.1% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $13.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.82. 56,921,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,806,813. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

