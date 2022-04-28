NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.75. 1,730,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,773,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $578.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.68.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.19.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

