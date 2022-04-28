NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $19.62 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,360.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,650.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5,103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,224.65 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,146.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

