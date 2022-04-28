NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $19.62 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $96.94 by $19.62, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,360.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,650.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5,103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,224.65 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of analysts have commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,146.75.
NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
NVR Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
