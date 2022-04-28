NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.59.
NXPI opened at $170.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.