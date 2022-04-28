NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.76 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.