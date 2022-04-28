O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 2,859 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 551,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,776. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.47.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.