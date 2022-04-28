O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.