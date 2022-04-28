Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $750.05 million and approximately $65.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

