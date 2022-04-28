OAX Price Hits $0.0940 on Major Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. OAX has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $164,127.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

