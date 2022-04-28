Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $55.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,386,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,978,000 after buying an additional 394,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

