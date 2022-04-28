Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OII stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 75,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,695. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 3.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,537,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after buying an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 460.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 350,385 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

