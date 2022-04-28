Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Earnings Beat

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $286.74 and last traded at $286.74. Approximately 20,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,049,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.99.

The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.14 and a 200-day moving average of $318.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

