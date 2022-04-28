Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONB stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 491,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 151,764 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

