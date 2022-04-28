Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 11,100 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for about 0.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,712,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.33. 220,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.97. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $244.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 281 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $48,975.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

