Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.385-1.410 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.82-0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.71.

OMCL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $107.40. 617,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,788. Omnicell has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.58. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

