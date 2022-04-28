ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $57,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America cut their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

