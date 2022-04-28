Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.64

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$51.64 and last traded at C$51.79, with a volume of 130412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.04.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.10.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

