Oppenheimer Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,029,000 after buying an additional 370,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,326,000 after purchasing an additional 514,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after purchasing an additional 692,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

