Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Down 6.6%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.
Optimi Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPTHF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimi Health (OPTHF)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.