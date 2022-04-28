Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Trading Down 6.6%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 3,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPTHF)

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.