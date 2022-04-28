Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 5.5%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 13,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orbsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orbsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

