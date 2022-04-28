Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Trading Down 5.5%

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSATGet Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 13,033 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSAT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orbsat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orbsat during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.