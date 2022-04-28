O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY22 guidance to $32.35-$32.85 EPS.
Shares of ORLY stock traded down $76.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $636.53. 55,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,318. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $519.32 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $691.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.75.
O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.
