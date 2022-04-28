O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $713.29, but opened at $654.56. O’Reilly Automotive shares last traded at $653.45, with a volume of 8,769 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by ($0.28). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.75.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $691.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $669.36.

About O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.