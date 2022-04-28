Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.85 million and $148,332.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00066370 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.