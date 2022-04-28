Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.62 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 2,837,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

