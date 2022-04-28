Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 3.7%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.26). 76,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 370,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.56. The company has a market cap of £20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.

In related news, insider Paul Stockdale bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,882.49). Also, insider Stephen Charles Diggle purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £88,000 ($112,159.06). Insiders purchased a total of 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,840,000 over the last three months.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.