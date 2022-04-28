Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 3.7%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.26). 76,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 370,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40 ($0.27).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.56. The company has a market cap of £20.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.
See Also
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.