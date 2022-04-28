Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after buying an additional 1,601,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after buying an additional 95,344 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,200 shares during the period. KPCB XIV Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,719,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.