Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $47.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

