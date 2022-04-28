Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 15768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

