Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.38.

NYSE PKG opened at $161.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $142.70. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

