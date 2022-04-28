Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Palo Alto Networks worth $206,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $578.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $581.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.75. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.11 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

