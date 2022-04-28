Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $95.16 on Thursday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,758.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

