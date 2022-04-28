Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 240.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 116,152 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,102,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 520,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRBM opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Parabellum Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

