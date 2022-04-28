Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.
NYSE PGRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.11. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -344.41%.
PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.
About Paramount Group
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
