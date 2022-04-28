Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 33,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,163. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

