Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after buying an additional 295,135 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 128,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 145,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,025. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.54. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

