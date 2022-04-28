Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,114 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.22. 10,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,203. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.92 and its 200-day moving average is $232.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

