Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,481,812 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $9.71 on Thursday, reaching $407.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,878. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.81 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

