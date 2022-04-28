Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.54. 154,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.06. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,082 shares of company stock valued at $193,907,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

