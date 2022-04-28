Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,057 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QVT Financial LP boosted its position in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 286,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.