PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $33.15 million and $892,538.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00250020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004338 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $724.81 or 0.01818528 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.