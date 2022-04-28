Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PSN opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Parsons has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $950.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $52,473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,980,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth about $13,644,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

