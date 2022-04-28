Particl (PART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $975.00

Particl (PART) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Particl has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $975.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002415 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Particl Profile

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,094,090 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

