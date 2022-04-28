PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. PayPal updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.81-$3.93 EPS.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $9.48 on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,816,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,468,828. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

