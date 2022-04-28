PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.68% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.76.

PYPL stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $23,282,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 449.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

