PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.81-$3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.26 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,680,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

