PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.81-$3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.2-$28.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29.26 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86 EPS.
Shares of PYPL traded up $8.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.09. The company had a trading volume of 42,680,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,467,225. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. PayPal has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $106.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PayPal (Get Rating)
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.