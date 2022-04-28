PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.85 and last traded at $89.62. Approximately 951,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,197,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.61.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Get PayPal alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.